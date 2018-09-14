Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth has not decided whether he is going to continue playing in SA or move overseas when his contract with the Stormers comes to an end next year.

There have been reports linking the forward with a big-money offer for a move to French Top 14 giants Toulon after the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan next year‚ reported to be in the region of R17m a year from the club bankrolled by French billionaire Mourad Boudjellal.

“I love South Africa and being in Cape Town with my family‚ and I am also enjoying my rugby there. It is difficult to say when I will be moving overseas‚” Etzebeth said from the Springbok camp in New Zealand‚ where they are preparing to take on the All Blacks on Saturday.

“I have signed [with the Stormers] until 2019 and we will see if I stay or go abroad when my contract comes to an end.”

The 26-year old Etzebeth‚ rated as one of the best in the world in his position‚ is making a return from injury that sidelined him for this year’s June Test series against England‚ which the Springboks won 2-1‚ and is in good condition with the World Cup just over a year away.

“Obviously the injury affected me and I was not in a good space‚ but I am good shape now and happy to be back with the guys‚” he said.

“I just want to focus on being fully fit going forward and helping my country to do well in this Rugby Championship and in the future if the coach selects me.”