“After our loss to Argentina‚ I heard a lot of people saying that I don’t impose myself a lot with referees and this is one of the areas where I am constantly learning‚” Kolisi said at his pre-match press conference on Friday in Wellington.

“Actually‚ last week against Australia I was told that I irritated the referee a lot by saying too much‚” he added with a laugh.

“This is one of the things that I will learn as I go along. I am naturally a laid back guy and not too confrontational but I agree that I must be more imposing‚” he said.

Kolisi said that some of the questionable decisions in future will decide matches.

“Some of the decisions will have a bearing on whether we win or lose a Test match and if I am 100% sure then I must stamp my authority.

“Having said that‚ if I go to the referee and he does not want to do anything about what I am telling him‚ I can’t force him.

“The good thing is that there are other senior guys in the team who are supporting me with extra eyes so that we don’t get short-changed.”

Kolisi‚ who statistics show has beaten 18 defenders‚ which is more than twice as many of any forward in the competition‚ said the Boks did not change anything in their preparations.

“We have gone about our preparations the same‚ the coaches have kept things as usual but we know what is ahead of us because we are playing against the best team in the world.

“We know what we did wrong against Australia‚ we have owned up to our mistakes and we want to improve and get better as a team.”