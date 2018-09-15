'My vriend‚ ek is in trane' - Twitter goes crazy for beautiful Boks
A Springbok win in New Zealand is an event that's not only as rare as Halley's Comet‚ but one that seemingly takes place on an even year.
Two thousand and nine was the odd year when the Springboks recorded their last win against New Zealand in the Land of the Long White Cloud but Wellington (Athletic Park) was the venue of South Africa's first professional era win against New Zealand 20 years ago.
Carisbrook was the scene of the Ricky Januarie-engineered heist 10 years later but landmark Bok wins in New Zealand seemingly take place every 10 years.
Twitter rejoiced in unison when the Boks overturned a 12-0 deficit to win 36-34 and former Springboks made sure the august occasion at the Westpac Stadium didn't escape their social media attention.
Record-breaking former Springbok winger Bryan Habana‚ who played in the 2008 and 2009 teams that won in New Zealand tweeted: “5 tries against the Abs in New Zealand. 1st Bok win in NZ since 2009. 1st Bok win in Wellington since 1998. Highest score against NZ in NZ. I don't care how much of a doubter or naysayer you are‚ you have to be impressed with the that win. Well done @Springboks #immenslyproud”
Former Proteas batsman AB de Villiers who knows all about heartbreaking moments in New Zealand tweeted yesterday: “For all those extremely well thought out jokes about the Boks‚ hope all of u got a lot of pleasure out of it. I just want to say that I back our boys tomorrow. Big mountain‚ but not impossible!”
Clearly the Springboks read his tweet and the star batsman had this to say: “Thank you BOKKE! Very emotional. Thank you @Springboks”
De Villiers and Habana took the Springbok win and Habana replied to De Villiers's tweet by saying: “You called it Abraham” while De Villiers said:”My vriend‚ ek is in trane (My friend‚ I'm in tears)”.
Veteran rugby scribe Brenden Nel provided sobering perspective to the Springboks' landmark win with this tweet: “To put it into perspective : How many times do the All Blacks score six tries and lose. Anywhere? Not just at home #justsaying #savnz “
However‚ there had to be a soiling of the occasion as a screenshot of the test match that circulated on social media saw the old South African flag on display at the stadium in Wellington.
