Rugby

Neville Jardine is new Golden Lions president

18 September 2018 - 15:41 By Liam Del Carme
New Golden Lions president Neville Jardine (R) is congratulated by his predecessor Kevin de Klerk (L) on Monday September 17 2018.
New Golden Lions president Neville Jardine (R) is congratulated by his predecessor Kevin de Klerk (L) on Monday September 17 2018.
Image: Xerox Golden Lions/Twitter

As much as it had a hint of inevitability about it‚ Neville Jardine still required patience and perseverance before he was installed as the Golden Lions Rugby Union’s new president.

Jardine‚ who since 2009 served in Kevin de Klerk’s considerable shadow‚ has quietly bid his time before he got the nod.

Following De Klerk’s resignation last month‚ 70 percent of the clubs nominated Jardine for Monday’s election which he won against Altmann Allers.

The latter also doubles as chairman of the board and main equity partner in the commercial arm of the Lions.

“I’ve known him for all these years‚” said Jardine about Allers.

“Through all the ups‚ and downs.

"We understand each other. I want to help grow the Lions. I’ve been part of the Lions for many years. It is very important that we have a good working relationship.”

While both men have strong club roots‚ serving sport is a pursuit that courses through the Jardine family’s veins.

His father Bill was a colossus in the non-racial sporting movement before integration in the early 1990s.

Jardine senior was a national selector and helped assemble the 1995 Rugby World Cup winning team.

Unlike his predecessor‚ Jardine junior won’t be part of the furniture at the Lions.

He works for a global research based bio-pharmaceutical company‚ and rugby will remain a passion and not a job

“There are so many talented people around me‚” said Jardine.

“I always thought I could do the job.

"I’m a leader in my community‚ the small community around Raiders‚ and I’m part of the board that takes care of other sport as well.

“My passion was there and where I could contribute I always did. I did think I would eventually become president. I was deputy for long but I didn’t think it would come now.

“I never thought of giving up. I don’t walk away from a challenge.”

He admits the rugby landscape has changed quite significantly but that challenges remain.

“Ten years ago we didn’t have franchises‚" he said.

"We need to address the professional side and we need to fix the top structure.

"We need to bring more people into the game. I really want to grow the game.

"That is one of my passions especially in the previously disadvantaged areas.

“A lot of the established clubs are struggling‚ some are on the verge of dying.

"Money has almost dried up in club rugby.

"The numbers are down but not a helluva lot.

"We need to attract the right sponsors to club rugby to make sure our community plays again. It helps build a better and healthier society.”

Jardine stressed that he won’t be wholly focused on the amateur part of the game.

“It will always be a joint responsibility‚" he said.

"We represent the schools‚ the junior rugby‚ the clubs‚ the referees and we represent the spectators at large.

"We are tied at the hip really. We are in it together.” -

READ MORE:

Rugby bosses introduce full-time contracts for female players

Rugby chiefs announced on Monday that England's women's 15-a-side players will be given full-time contracts, saying the game was at a "tipping ...
News
1 day ago

Why the Boks were unlucky on their way to a win that shook the rugby world's foundation

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said that luck played its part in his side’s historic win over the All Blacks in Wellington on Saturday‚ but luck had ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. US judge dismisses concussions lawsuits from former wrestlers against WWE Sport
  2. Dream come through for young player after winning Pirates contract Soccer
  3. Aphelele Fassi on his rise at the Sharks Rugby
  4. Returning Boks muddy Western Province selections Rugby
  5. Durban man says he is pressing ahead with a case of assault against Sundowns' ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations

Related articles

  1. Top four needed by Blitzboks for automatic Olympic qualification Sport
  2. 'It hasn’t quite sunk in yet but we have to be normal about it‚' says Bok ... Rugby
  3. Dyantyi refuses to take credit for Boks' inspired performance against All Blacks Rugby
  4. Rugby playing a losing financial game Business
  5. Argentina upset Wallabies to break 35-year drought Rugby
  6. Western Province coach John Dobson in coaching nirvana after win over Golden ... Rugby
  7. WP aiming to improve despite fast start Rugby
  8. Boks win in New Zealand adds spice to Loftus rematch Rugby
X