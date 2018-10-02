“After the Super Rugby break‚ I spent about five weeks without playing the game and I lost my rhythm in that time‚” he said on Tuesday as the Boks prepared to host New Zealand at Loftus on Saturday.

“I worked hard at it and it didn’t come back straight away‚ but the last two games have been a lot better.

"It took small tweaks and I have been working hard at it.

"Anyone can have an off-day and it happens to the best in the world. It is just about keep on working hard at it and hopefully it can continue.”

Pollard added that in the period where he struggled to find rhythm‚ he did not seek help from the kicking coach but worked alone on his technique as he knew where he was getting it wrong.

“There was no kicking coach‚" he said.

"I had kicking coaches at the beginning of my career and I learned a lot from them.

"I appreciate what they have done for me but as you go on and gain experience‚ you know exactly what you are doing wrong.

"It was more about getting back to my routine and getting it right.”