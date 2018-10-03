Rugby

Physical conditioning and a shift in mentality are behind Boks' recent success‚ says Jesse Kriel

03 October 2018 - 17:43 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Springboks utility back Jesse Kriel takes part during a training session Wednesday October 2,2018 at Loftus Versfeld Field B ahead of a crunch Rugby Championship match between SA and New Zealand at Loftus.
Springboks utility back Jesse Kriel takes part during a training session Wednesday October 2,2018 at Loftus Versfeld Field B ahead of a crunch Rugby Championship match between SA and New Zealand at Loftus.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The Springboks were highly impressive in defence in the recent Rugby Championship wins against New Zealand and Australia and outside centre Jesse Kriel puts it down to physical conditioning and a shift in mentality.

The Boks stood firm and took pressure in the closing stages of the two matches with most of the players still looking good despite energy-sapping 80 minutes of intense and physical rugby.

Kriel offered his own assessment of the Boks' performances in the morale-boosting victories.

“It is definitely a mental shift and conditioning wise we are up there‚” he said as they continued preparations ahead of the showdown against the All Blacks at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday.

“The guys are fit.

"They have been able to go for 80 minutes and those who are coming off the bench have also made a huge difference.

"They help us to finish matches on a good note.

"We have good decision makers on the park and the rest of us are just working hard.”

Kriel‚ who is one of the key members of the Springboks defence‚ added that they would have to put their bodies on the line against the All Blacks's world class forwards.

“Organising the defence is part of my job at No 13 and it is a huge responsibility‚" he said.

"We have a process that everyone has bought into and you can see that guys are putting their bodies on the line.

"You can have great systems in place but at the end of the day you have to go out there and perform as individuals by making those tackles.

"We know what we are up against and it is a simple issue of going out there and putting our bodies on the line for our country.

“Teams are relentless in attacking out there at Test level and in my position you get asked a lot.

"Coach Rassie Erasmus has empowered players like me to make bold decisions in Test matches.

"You are not always going to get it right‚ but you have seen the effort that the guys have shown to scramble and clean up.”

Inside centre Damian de Allende‚ who missed the clash against the Wallabies at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium last weekend‚ is expected to return to action at the weekend and Kriel said he enjoyed working with the Stormers star player.

“He is a world class player and what he brings to the table is really special‚" he said.

"He has good skills set‚ he can take guys on and he is strong on defence.

"We are comfortable playing close to each other and it is nice to have him back.”

READ MORE:

All Blacks want revenge against Boks

If the Springboks think that the All Blacks will show any complacency when the sides met at Loftus on Saturday having already secured the Rugby ...
Sport
2 days ago

All Blacks admit they're still hurting after defeat to the Boks in Wellington

The All Blacks are not trying to mask the hurt they felt following their shock Rugby Championship defeat to South Africa last month.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Safa announces late call-up of SuperSport utility player Modiba to Baxter's ... Soccer
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo denies sexual assault accusation, calls rape 'abominable ... Soccer
  3. Maritzburg agree in principle on a deal for Siphesihle Ndlovu to be sold to ... Soccer
  4. Physical conditioning and a shift in mentality are behind Boks' recent success‚ ... Rugby
  5. 'You take Khama Billiat out of Chiefs and they are not the same‚' says Da Gama Soccer

Latest Videos

Delays hamper Phoenix triple murder suspect’s bail bid
Minister Cele makes promises to Westbury community after heavy protests in the ...

Related articles

  1. Springboks pivot Handrè Pollard explains how he managed to overcome a poor run ... Rugby
  2. Boks bracing themselves for an intense scrum and mauling battle against All ... Rugby
  3. Bok No8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe in line to face the All Blacks Rugby
  4. Springboks' shock defeat to Japan to be immortalised on film Rugby
  5. 'The All Blacks are going to come with everything they have got‚' says ... Rugby
  6. Boks gear up for All Blacks return match with win over Australia in PE Rugby
  7. ‘When the media and fans get negative we see it as one hell of a positive‚’ ... Rugby
  8. Cheslin Kolbe‚ Sikhumbuzo Notshe to start for Boks against Australia in PE Rugby
X