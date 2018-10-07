All Blacks flank Sam Cane ruled out for months with neck injury

Cane stayed down after a ruck in the 36th minute following a collision with Springbok No8 Francois Louw. He joined a ruck trying to clean out Louw and his head seemed to hit the Bok No8 in his hip area.

Cane fell to the ground on his back and Louw almost immediately realised his fellow loose forward was in trouble.

After a long delay Cane got to his feet and flanked by support staff on either side and very gingerly departed the field.

He was replaced by Ardie Savea who ended up scoring the winning try as the All Blacks overturned a 30-13 deficit into a 32-30 win.

Although the All Blacks medical staff indicated he will make a full recovery‚ the injury will be a serious setback for Cane and his prospects of earning selection for next year’s Rugby World Cup.

New Zealand coach Steve Hansen has cast his selection net wide this season and there will be several candidates to fill Cane’s boots in Japan.