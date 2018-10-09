Adams‚ who also has a gay alter-ego called Bradshaw and has also featured as Brenton and Bredley on Kyknet's KLOP‚ wrote an open letter to SA Rugby pleading with them to counter the Haka or Kapa O'Pango with a song to shock the system.

His plea was well received by SA Rugby and Apollus shocked the fans with the classic hit.

The facial expressions were priceless‚ so were some of the reactions but the shift to a different music taste was highly welcome.

Adams‚ who was in attendance at Loftus and the previous week for the Wallaby Test at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth‚ said the letter to SA Rugby was one that was purely out of jest and was happy that SA Rugby responded in the affirmative.

“I was so shocked and I realised I had to put it on video to record that it really happened.

"The DJ did say he'd have to find a clean version of the song‚ which he did. It was a fun thing that we did and next thing‚ they were playing the song‚” Adams said.

Apollus said Adam's letter‚ which he turned into a two-part video‚ surprised them but realised it was a fun challenge that was worth undertaking.