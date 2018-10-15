Western Province and Springbok tighthead prop Wilco Louw gave a scrumming master-class against the Blue Bulls at Loftus last week‚ but he not letting it cloud his expectations for the return encounter this week.

WP were leading 34-7 at halftime in the final Currie Cup Pool match of the campaign last Saturday when the match was called off.

As a half had been completed‚ it was designated a completed match and the result stood.

Victory for WP meant they secured top of the overall standings while the Bulls ended fourth place‚ to set up a return encounter in the Currie Cup semi-final at Newlands this weekend.

The WP scrum‚ with Louw in the vanguard on his 50th appearance for the union‚ decimated the Bulls’ pack last week‚ which saw the team award Louw the ‘vark hart’ for best performer.

Louw though‚ doesn't expect that it will be as easy as a week ago and fully expects the Bulls to come back at them.

“We are planning for this semi-final like we plan for all our matches‚” the Bok tighthead said.

“The Bulls will certainly come with some plans after last weekend‚ but we won’t change our approach.