Rugby

Sharks under pressure to deliver silverware after five-year wait

18 October 2018 - 16:12 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
The Cell C Sharks head coach Robert du Preez is under a huge pressure to deliver silverware.
The Cell C Sharks head coach Robert du Preez is under a huge pressure to deliver silverware.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

The Sharks choked in last year's Currie Cup and the pressure will be on them ahead of Saturday's home semifinal against the Golden Lions.

Sharks coach Robert du Preez understands the need to be consistent in group stage rugby while also finding an extra gear in the play-offs.

That's what the Sharks struggled with last season when they beat the Blue Bulls in the semifinals before losing to Western Province in the show-piece game.

The Sharks also haven't won the tournament in five years but with the understanding that one has to get to final first‚ Du Preez said the pressure to deliver silverware will always be there.

“There's always pressure and it's going to be the team that handles the pressure best that ultimately does well‚" he said.

"There's also the using of opportunities‚ which is really important but it also shows that whatever that you've done during the season doesn't count for much when it comes to final time.”

Du Preez will be persisting with Louis Schreuder as captain from scrumhalf while Curwin Bosch moves back to fullback.

Robert du Preez slots back at flyhalf with Marius Louw returning at inside centre.

Thomas du Toit and Daniel du Preez also returning to their respective tighthead prop and number eight positions respectively.

Schreuder said they won't be underestimating the Golden Lions and Ivan “Cash” van Rooyen's side can't be written off despite their inconsistent season.

“We've played the Lions four times already this season so we know what the Lions can do.

"However‚ we also have our own plans in mind and we'll have to keep doing what we're doing.

"I don't think we'll take a lot from the past because this is a new game and they may have their new plans‚” Schreuder said.

“I don't think they're written off at all and the Lions remain a dangerous team.

"They've played in more finals (Super Rugby) than any other franchise in the last few years so they know how to get there.”

Teams:

Sharks:

15 Curwin Bosch‚ 14 S’bu Nkosi‚ 13 Jeremy Ward‚ 12 Marius Louw‚ 11 Lwazi Mvovo‚ 10 Robert du Preez‚ 9 Louis Schreuder (c)‚ 8 Daniel du Preez‚ 7 Tyler Paul‚ 6 Jacques Vermeulen‚ 5 Hyron Andrews‚ 4 Gideon Koegelenberg‚ 3 Thomas du Toit‚ 2 Akker van der Merwe‚ 1 Juan Schoeman.

Subs:

16 Chiliboy Ralepelle‚ 17 Mzamo Majola‚ 18 Coenie Oosthuizen‚ 19 Luke Stringer‚ 20 Jean-Luc du Preez‚ 21 Cameron Wright‚ 22 Leolin Zas‚ 23 Aphelele Fassi.

Golden Lions:

15 Sylvian Mahuza‚ 14 Courtnall Skosan‚ 13 Lionel Mapoe‚ 12 Howard Mnisi‚ 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi‚ 10 Elton Jantjies‚ 9 Nic Groom (c)‚ 8 Warren Whiteley‚ 7 Pikkie de Villiers‚ 6 James Venter‚ 5 Marvin Orie‚ 4 Rhyno Herbst‚ 3 Jacobie Adriaanse‚ 2 Pieter Jansen‚ 1 Sti Sithole.

Subs:

16 Tiaan van der Merwe‚ 17 Danie Mienie‚ 18 Chergin Fillies‚ 19 Vincent Tshituka‚ 20 Hacjivah Dayimani‚ 21 Dillon Smit‚ 22 Shaun Reynolds‚ 23 Wandisile Simelane.

Referee: Marius van der Westhuizen

Assistant referees: AJ Jacobs‚ Jaco Pretorius

TMO: Christie du Preez

READ MORE:

Damian de Allende named Western Province Rugby Football Union's Most Valuable Player

Centre Damian de Allende and wing Sergeal Petersen were the big winners at the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) awards on Tuesday night.
Sport
1 day ago

SA Rugby and Western Province accused of racial inequality in appointment of coaches and staff

The racial inequality in the appointment of their coaches and key decision-making staff puts SA Rugby and Western Province at odds with the ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Orlando Pirates boosted by the return of ace winger Pule and goalkeeper Khuzwayo Soccer
  2. Sundowns seeking answers to circumstances that led to Vilakazi injury while ... Soccer
  3. At the moment I don’t know if Khama can play or not‚ says Chiefs coach Solinas Soccer
  4. OPINION | Stuart Baxter must go - finish and klaar Soccer
  5. Sharks under pressure to deliver silverware after five-year wait Rugby

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why is the inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation important?
Bogus police officers hit Browns jewellers at Ilanga mall

Related articles

  1. The Springboks ‘still turns some South Africans to support the All Blacks’ Rugby
  2. Why Hacjivah Dayimani seems to relish the prospect of being demoted to the ... Rugby
  3. Injuries force England to name eight new caps to face the Springboks Rugby
  4. Ivan van Zyl confident the Blue Bulls can beat Western Province in Currie Cup ... Rugby
  5. Damian Willemse happy to spark magic from anywhere Rugby
  6. Sharks have learnt their lesson and aren't looking past the Golden Lions Rugby
  7. Elton Jantjies eyeing a first appearance in the Currie Cup final since 2011 Rugby
  8. Leyds and Willemse bolster Western Province for Currie Cup semi Rugby
X