Rugby

Unlucky break for Lukhanyo Am

23 October 2018 - 20:12 By Craig Ray
Lukhanyo Am of South Africa during The Rugby Championship squad announcement at Garden Court Umhlanga, Durban on August 16, 2018.
Lukhanyo Am of South Africa during The Rugby Championship squad announcement at Garden Court Umhlanga, Durban on August 16, 2018.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Centre Lukhanyo Am appears to be out of the Springboks’ November tour to Britain and France after a slower than expected recovery from a fractured arm.

Am‚ 24‚ sustained the injury against New Zealand in Wellington last month and has not played since.

On Sunday Bok coach Rassie Erasmus named Am in his squad for the tour‚ but after two days in camp at the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport (SAS)‚ there has been a reassessment.

Lions centre Lionel Mapoe has been called up as cover after it was confirmed that Am would definitely miss the opening two matches of the tour against England and France on November 3 and 10 respectively. It’s unlikely he will travel if unable to participate from the start.

Am’s injury has also kept him out of training and there will be a question mark over his conditioning should he be needed for the latter part of the tour.

Mapoe has 14 Test caps to his name but has never been able to nail down a starting place in the team.

Jesse Kriel took full advantage of Am’s absence in the two home Rugby Championship Tests against Australia and New Zealand and is expected to start at outside centre against England.

Mapoe though can cover wing as well‚ which makes him a valuable and versatile choice for the squad.

READ MORE:

Blue Bulls coach Pote Human wants Super Rugby job

Blue Bulls coach Pote Human declared his intention to coach the Bulls in Super Rugby but admitted that it was a decision out of his hands.
Sport
2 days ago

Western Province's key men insist Currie Cup is still relevant

Blitzboks star Ruhan Nel‚ who is in line to win a second Currie Cup with Western Province this weekend‚ has praised the old tournament for boosting ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. Unlucky break for Lukhanyo Am Rugby
  2. Hands off Thamsanqa Gabuza‚ says former Orlando Pirates coach Eric Tinkler to ... Soccer
  3. Orlando Pirates decided not to sign Khama Billiat‚ says assistant coach Rulani ... Soccer
  4. Comrades Marathon entries selling out fast Sport
  5. Luvo Manyonga nominated for IAAF Male World Athlete of the Year award Sport

Latest Videos

Smoke and sirens: Armed police escort couple to a matric dance
Twitter has a field day with video of Supra singing 'Don't give up'

Related articles

  1. ‘Beast’ Mtawarira out of the Springboks’ November tour to Britain and France Rugby
  2. How blurred lines cost the Golden Lions in the Currie Cup semifinals Rugby
  3. Jano Vermaak in race against time for Currie Cup final Rugby
  4. How clever reading of Currie Cup rules helped Western Province sneak into the ... Rugby
  5. Cheetahs to deploy strong squad for Currie Cup promotion relegation clash ... Rugby
  6. Sharks coach Robert Du Preez desperate not to make the usual mistakes Rugby
  7. Sharks escape Lions fightback Rugby
  8. Western Province sneak a thriller at Newlands Rugby
X