Springbok captain Siya Kolisi gave a unique personal insight into South Africa’s transformation policy to a Japanese media outlet last month‚ which caused some social media angst on Monday.

Speaking in deeply personal terms‚ given his own poverty-stricken upbringing before a rugby scholarship to Grey High in Port Elizabeth provided opportunities he otherwise wouldn’t have had‚ Kolisi said that players needed to be properly prepared for Test rugby.

But Kolisi’s comments‚ which also suggested that late president Nelson Mandela would not have supported quotas (SA Rugby has transformation targets and not quotas‚ which is a subtle but important distinction) caused some rumbling on social media.

Kolisi‚ 27‚ made the comments to Kyodo News on a recent visit to Japan as an ambassador for a large Japanese electronics company.