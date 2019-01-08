Siya Kolisi catches heat on Twitter for transformation comments

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi received backlash on Twitter for saying that Nelson Mandela would have not supported quotas.



Kolisi made the comments during an interview with Kyodo News in Japan after being asked what he thinks former president Mandela would have said about transformation quotas in rugby.

"I don't think he would have supported that. I think you shouldn't put a number on stuff like that," he said.

Kolisi said transformation should start at a grassroots level in township schools. "Imagine if I did not go to an English school. I wouldn't have been eating properly, I wouldn't have grown properly, and I wouldn't have had the preparation that the other boys did," he said.