Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is one of 10 nominees for the prestigious Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco next month.

Kolisi‚ 27‚ is nominated in the ‘Sporting Moment of the Year’ category at the equivalent of sport’s Oscars‚ for becoming the first black player to lead the Springboks in a Test.

Kolisi captained the Boks in 13 of their 14 Tests in 2018‚ but it was his emotional appointment to lead the team against England‚ at Ellis Park in June‚ that earned the nomination.

Fittingly‚ Kolisi wore the No 6 jersey‚ which former president Nelson Mandela so famously donned when attending the 1995 Rugby World Cup final at the same venue.

It was an inspirational act of nation building by the former president.