Rugby

Why Brits will have to be the senior head in a very talented but equally inconsistent Bulls outfit

09 January 2019 - 09:27 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Schalk Brits has joined the Bulls for their Super Rugby season.
Schalk Brits has joined the Bulls for their Super Rugby season.
Image: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Newly acquired Bulls hooker Schalk Brits finds himself in a wonderfully weird place where some of his team-mates were toddlers when he started his professional career.

He's going to have to be the senior head in a very talented but equally inconsistent Bulls outfit that comes fresh with a new coaching group.

The 37-year-old Brits‚ who has 11 Springbok caps spread across 10 years‚ came across as more excited than his younger colleagues.

However‚ it's understandable at his age when most of his peers are kicking their way into retirement.

“Well‚ not in my wildest dreams did I expect to be getting a professional contract at this age.

"I got my first professional contract in 1999 and some of the players here actually matriculated in 2015 and 2016.

Siya Kolisi catches heat on Twitter for transformation comments

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has sparked debate and outrage on Twitter after his recent comments on transformation.
Sport
1 day ago

"It's a different group of players but I've been called “Oom” (uncle in Afrikaans) in the Bok squad by some characters‚” Brits said.

The Bulls had everything in their arsenal last season but the ability to win Super Rugby matches consistently.

Their first Super Rugby match will be on February 16 when they host the Stormers at Loftus Versfeld.

Whether Brits starts that game is another question but what concerns him the least was the failed move to the Cape Town-based franchise.

The Bulls were in desperate need of seasoned players last year as some games were lost from winning positions.

Brits‚ who will be competing with Jaco Visagie and Edgar Marutlulle‚ knows his role is more than just rocking up and playing.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi on the shortlist for top award

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is one of 10 nominees for the prestigious Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco next month.
Sport
23 hours ago

“What's nice is that we've got a young bunch of talented players and we've also got some wise heads who can help the younger players grow as quickly as they can.

"What happens in SA rugby is that you often lose your middle tier of players where you have the Bok guys and the young players coming through‚” Brits said.

“The guys who are supposed to pass on the intellectual capital are the ones who are lost to the overseas market.

"Hopefully we've got different categories of players and I hope their growth will happen quite quickly.”

Most read

  1. SAFA throws its weight behind Bafana's bid to qualify for 2019 Afcon the old ... Soccer
  2. Why Brits will have to be the senior head in a very talented but equally ... Rugby
  3. 'You've made us proud': SA celebrates as Banyana Banyana win big at Caf awards Soccer
  4. Banyana's Kgatlana and Ellis win big at Caf Awards Soccer
  5. Proteas and Boks in action: how to live-stream all the sport this weekend Sport

Latest Videos

At least two killed in Pretoria train crash
What we know about Irishman Stanley Currie’s disappearance

Related articles

  1. Nelson Mandela would not have supported quotas — Springbok captain Siya Kolisi Rugby
  2. Five important dates to look out for in SA rugby in 2019 Rugby
  3. Can the Springboks win the 2019 World Cup? With a little luck Rugby
  4. From Siya Kolisi‚ Allister Coetzee to Ashwin Willemse‚ what rugby personalities ... Rugby
  5. Rugby’s biggest controversies in 2018 Rugby
  6. Blitzboks battled well on three fronts in 2018 Rugby
  7. Why the Springboks scraped a narrow pass in their 2018 final exam Rugby
  8. Top five great rugby moments of 2018 Soccer
X