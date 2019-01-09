Newly acquired Bulls hooker Schalk Brits finds himself in a wonderfully weird place where some of his team-mates were toddlers when he started his professional career.

He's going to have to be the senior head in a very talented but equally inconsistent Bulls outfit that comes fresh with a new coaching group.

The 37-year-old Brits‚ who has 11 Springbok caps spread across 10 years‚ came across as more excited than his younger colleagues.

However‚ it's understandable at his age when most of his peers are kicking their way into retirement.

“Well‚ not in my wildest dreams did I expect to be getting a professional contract at this age.

"I got my first professional contract in 1999 and some of the players here actually matriculated in 2015 and 2016.