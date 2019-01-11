Maties and Jurie Roux have a court date

The long-running alleged fraud dispute between the University of Stellenbosch (Maties) and SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux finally has a court date.

Maties accused Roux of misappropriating R32m while he was a senior director of the university’s finance department between 2002 and 2010.

There is also a joint R5m claim against Roux and former Maties finance department employee Chris de Beer.