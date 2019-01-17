Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is the only South African nominated in any category for the 2019 Laureus World Sports Awards‚ which take place in Monaco next month.

Kolisi‚ who became the first black player to captain the Springbok in Test rugby history when he led them against England last June‚ is nominated in the Moment of the Year category.

The nominations for the ‘Oscars of sport’ were released on Thursday.

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton‚ Kenyan marathon world record-breaker Eliud Kipchoge‚ tennis world No.1 Novak Djokovic and NBA great LeBron James join FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner Modric and FIFA Best Young Player Kylian Mbappé in the World Sportsman of the Year category.

Winter Olympic champions Ester Ledecka and Mikaela Shiffrin are joined in the World Sportswoman of the Year Award category by celebrated gymnast and the first woman to win four All-Around world titles Simone Biles‚ Grand Slam tennis champions Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber and four-time Ironman World Champion Daniela Ryf.