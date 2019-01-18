Pat Lambie set for shock retirement?

A report in a prominent French sporting journal suggests that Springbok flyhalf Pat Lambie is set to announce his retirement “imminently” due to ongoing problems with concussion.

Midi-Olympique reported that 28-year-old Lambie could make the announcement as soon as Friday following nearly three injury-plagued years that started with a severe concussion sustained against Ireland in June 2016.

At Newlands‚ Lambie was felled in a sickening collision with Ireland flank CJ Stander that left the Bok flyhalf prostrate on the ground.

He missed four months of rugby following that incident and then in early 2017 suffered another concussion when colliding with teammate Rhyno Smith in a Super Rugby match.