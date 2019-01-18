Rugby

Pat Lambie set for shock retirement?

18 January 2019 - 15:08 By Craig Ray
Springboks and Sharks flyhalf Pat Lambie is reportedly set for an early retirement.
A report in a prominent French sporting journal suggests that Springbok flyhalf Pat Lambie is set to announce his retirement “imminently” due to ongoing problems with concussion.

Midi-Olympique reported that 28-year-old Lambie could make the announcement as soon as Friday following nearly three injury-plagued years that started with a severe concussion sustained against Ireland in June 2016.

At Newlands‚ Lambie was felled in a sickening collision with Ireland flank CJ Stander that left the Bok flyhalf prostrate on the ground.

He missed four months of rugby following that incident and then in early 2017 suffered another concussion when colliding with teammate Rhyno Smith in a Super Rugby match.

Lambie moved to France later in 2017 and soon endured knee ligament damage that kept him out of the game for six months.

He has played just 18 games in 18 months for Parisian club Racing 92.

The report indicates that Lambie has consulted several neurologists recently and that Racing president Jacky Lorenzetti was already scouting for a player to replace Lambie.

Lambie played 56 Tests between 2010-2016 and scored 153 points.

