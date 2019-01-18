Punishing workloads and not enough rest have left the Lions in a race against time to vacate their casualty ward ahead of Super Rugby‚ which starts in less than a month.

The cumulative effects of not dealing with injuries and affording players time to heal properly have left them worse off than the corresponding period last year.

It’s not all doom and gloom‚ however‚ as team doctor Rob Collins explained on Friday.

“We did a lot more ops the end of last year [compared to November and December 2017]. That is as a result of the [work] load‚ playing either Super Rugby‚ then playing Rugby Championship or playing in Japan‚ end of year tour and some play in the Currie Cup.

“Some of them haven’t had a proper break over many years. The shoulder ops are things that tend to accumulate.

"They manage them for a few years but then it becomes bad enough that you have to do something. We happened to get four at the end of last year.

“This time last year we had far less injuries but quite a few guys are due to be back in the early part of Super Rugby‚” said Dr Collins.