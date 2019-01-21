Fans devastated as Pat Lambie hangs up his rugby boots
Former Springbok fly-half Pat Lambie surprised many on Twitter when he announced his retirement from rugby at just 28 years old.
Lambie, who played for the Racing 92 French team, announced on January 19 2019 that he was retiring from the sport because of the effects from a series of concussions.
I can’t put into words how grateful I am for the rugby journey I’ve had. There are so many people who have made it possible, and so many who have shown love and support. Thank you to you all! On to new adventures...— Patrick Lambie (@PatLambie) January 19, 2019
“We understand his decision, made by mutual agreement, but we regret that such a genius of the game is forced to come to this end... his stop is a blow for the Racing,” said Racing 92 president Jacky Lorenzetti in a statement.
Former Springbok player Bryan Habana expressed sadness at Lambie’s exit. “Never nice seeing a player especially as talented and young as Pat Lambie have to call it a day through injury,” he said in a tweet.
Wishing you and Kate everything of the best for the next chapter 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/2IXpBehneN— Bryan Habana (@BryanHabana) January 19, 2019
From his time as a Springbok fly-half and playing for The Sharks, Lambie won the hearts of many South African’s, who took to Twitter to express their devastation at his exit.
All the best in your future endeavours we will miss watching you play we learnt a lot from you. GOD bless— Walter Gode (@wallyg9) January 21, 2019
We're never going to see Pat Lambie play international rugby again pic.twitter.com/NjGLgZwY4n— Leandri (@Leandriii) January 21, 2019
@PatLambie Very sad day but your health more important. All the best for the future.— LauraLee690 (@MimiVorster) January 21, 2019
Wishing you all the best in your next journey my brother @PatLambie— Wandile Mthiyane (@wandiletech) January 21, 2019
Gods still got you mate and I know you know that. #Blessings https://t.co/jfF2YLapDq
Thank you for the fond memories , especially that winning penalty against @AllBlacks .You can sleep well & replay that ultimate scenario of any SA kid, winning with the final kick & minutes to spare, you inspired a nation and I wish you success in all of your future endeavours.— Marc°V (@MarcoVvvvv) January 21, 2019
@PatLambie Stay Blessed Pat. Ita been an Honour. Immensely talented individual..feels kinda soon to call it time.— Eye Monosi (@MonosiEye) January 20, 2019
Sad to hear about the extremely premature retirement at 28 of #Springbok fly half Pat Lambie due to persistent post-concussion symptoms. Get well, Pat. #RugbyUnited #RugbyFamily— Anna, counter ruck princess (@anna66newton) January 20, 2019
Awful news about Pat Lambie retiring but he needs to think of his long term wellbeing— Mhairi 💙💛 (@sportlover35) January 20, 2019