Rugby

Fans devastated as Pat Lambie hangs up his rugby boots

21 January 2019 - 09:55 By Odwa Mjo
Former Springbok Pat Lambie announced his retirement from professional rugby at the weekend.
Former Springbok Pat Lambie announced his retirement from professional rugby at the weekend.
Image: GETTY IMAGES

Former Springbok fly-half Pat Lambie surprised many on Twitter when he announced his retirement from rugby at just 28 years old.

Lambie, who played for the Racing 92 French team, announced on January 19 2019 that he was retiring from the sport because of the effects from a series of concussions. 

“We understand his decision, made by mutual agreement, but we regret that such a genius of the game is forced to come to this end... his stop is a blow for the Racing,” said Racing 92 president Jacky Lorenzetti in a statement.

Former Springbok player Bryan Habana expressed sadness at Lambie’s exit. “Never nice seeing a player especially as talented and young as Pat Lambie have to call it a day through injury,” he said in a tweet. 

From his time as a Springbok fly-half and playing for The Sharks, Lambie won the hearts of many South African’s, who took to Twitter to express their devastation at his exit. 

Pat Lambie calls time on his rugby career

At the young age of 28 former Springbok flyhalf Pat Lambie has retired from rugby to protect his health.
Sport
16 hours ago

Pat Lambie set for shock retirement?

A report in a prominent French sporting journal suggests that Springbok flyhalf Pat Lambie is set to announce his retirement “imminently” due to ...
Sport
2 days ago

Now Lambie is 'racing his way to Paris'

French media are reporting that Sharks and Springbok flyhalf Pat Lambie will join Paris-based Racing 92 later this year.
Sport
1 year ago

Most read

  1. WATCH LIVE | Farewell to a legend: Phil Masinga's memorial service Soccer
  2. Fans devastated as Pat Lambie hangs up his rugby boots Rugby
  3. Downs' Pitso Mosimane blasts Wydad Casablanca after fiery CAF encounter Soccer
  4. "We are ready for the last match in Morocco" - Downs coachs Mosimane Soccer
  5. Proteas and Boks in action: how to live-stream all the sport this weekend Sport

Latest Videos

What Angelo Agrizzi's testimony means for the state capture inquiry
'We'll pay him R10m a month': Former Bossasa's CFO offer to replace Gavin Watson
X