Fans devastated as Pat Lambie hangs up his rugby boots

“We understand his decision, made by mutual agreement, but we regret that such a genius of the game is forced to come to this end... his stop is a blow for the Racing,” said Racing 92 president Jacky Lorenzetti in a statement.



Former Springbok player Bryan Habana expressed sadness at Lambie’s exit. “Never nice seeing a player especially as talented and young as Pat Lambie have to call it a day through injury,” he said in a tweet.