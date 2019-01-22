Sharks captain Louis Schreuder says they have a score to settle with Super Rugby this year

Newly appointed Sharks Super Rugby captain Louis Schreuder says they have a score to settle with Super Rugby this year after their underwhelming display in 2018.

Last season the Sharks flattered to deceive for the better part of their campaign and narrowly scraped through to the play-offs.

They found themselves having to travel to Christchurch for a quarter-final date against eventual champions the Crusaders.

They were handsomely beaten 40-10 by Scott Robertson's charges‚ who went on to beat the Lions in the final at home two weeks later.

The Sharks finished third in the five-team South African conference and eighth overall. That left them with the arduous trans-Indian Ocean trip and they came back with their tails between their legs.

“Last year was a let-down and this year we want to make the play-offs but not only just stop at quarter-finals.

"Also‚ playing the Crusaders was a bit of a tall order for us as a young team.