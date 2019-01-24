None of the Stormers’ big names have been considered for a mild pre-season hit out against a Combined Club XV on Saturday as coach Robbie Fleck protects his major assets.

All the franchise’s current Springboks have been left out and are part of a ‘conditioning group’ while the 27-man playing group to take on the opposition consists mainly of Currie Cup players.

Springbok captains Siya Kolisi‚ Eben Etzebeth and Pieter-Steph du Toit were not considered as they are all on individual conditioning programmes after ending their season in early December after international duty.

Others such as hooker Bongi Mbonambi‚ centre Damian de Allende‚ prop Steven Kitshoff and flyhalf Damian Willemse will also be wrapped in cotton wool for a while longer.

The 17-man conditioning group‚ which includes a total of 12 Springboks‚ will train at the False Bay Rugby Club prior to the ‘official’ match.