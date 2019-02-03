Rugby

Dominant New Zealand take Sydney Sevens women's crown

03 February 2019 - 11:11 By AFP
New Zealand's Michaela Blyde (L) evades Australia's Emma Sykes in the women's cup final in the Rugby Sevens tournament in Sydney on February 3 2019.
Image: PETER PARKS / AFP

New Zealand stamped their dominance in the women's Rugby Sevens tournament in Sydney on Sunday, beating Australia 34-10 in the final to extend their record 48-match unbeaten run.

It was sweet revenge for the Black Ferns, who were crushed 31-0 by the Australians in the Sydney final last year.

World Rugby women's sevens player of the year Michaela Blyde scored a hat-trick while Stacey Waaka put away two tries.

Australia suffered a blow in the first-half when skipper Sharni Williams was yellow-carded, leaving the Kiwis to take advantage of their superior numbers and go into the break 17-5 after two tries.

Despite the loss, Australia climbed to joint-third on the overall standings behind New Zealand, the United States and Canada.

There are three rounds left to play in Japan, Canada and France.

New Zealand take on the Americans in the final of the men's Sydney Sevens competition later Sunday.

