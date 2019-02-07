Pieter-Steph du Toit was deservedly named 2018 SA Rugby Player of the Year on Thursday following a stellar season last year to become only the fifth player to win the award back-to-back since 1992.

The utility forward‚ who is equally comfortable at flank and lock‚ joined modern Bok greats Bryan Habana (2005‚ 2007 and 2012)‚ Schalk Burger (2004 and 2011)‚ Jean de Villiers (2008 and 2013) and Fourie du Preez (2006 and 2009) as multiple winners.

Du Toit also had the honour of becoming Springbok captain No.60 when he led the team against Wales in Washington last year.

The 26-year-old Du Toit‚ who has collected 46 caps since his Test debut in 2013‚ was sublime in the green and gold last year.

His efforts on the field saw him edge out fellow Boks Aphiwe Dyanyti‚ Franco Mostert‚ Handré Pollard and last year’s winner‚ Malcolm Marx‚ for the top award.