The Sunwolves aren't the proverbial Super Rugby wild canines but Sharks coach Robert du Preez seems willing to put his youngsters to the test against them.

His 25-man squad for Saturday's opener at the Singapore National Stadium has a fair mix of the young and seasoned.

However‚ the additions of loose-forward Phendulani Buthelezi and prop Khuthazani Mchunu are pointers of Du Preez having cast an eye to not only the future‚ but on the rigorous demands of a Super Rugby tournament in a World Cup year.

Exciting utility back Aphelele Fassi may have to start‚ predictably at fullback with Curwin Bosch having sustained a shoulder injury over the weekend.

Du Preez has been happy with the progress the youngsters at the Sharks have made this season.

However‚ he admitted to not having checked up on the pre-season progress made by the Japanese outfit.

“All the youngsters are excited and they bring a lot of energy.

"They put a lot of pressure on the guys who have been around but that competition is very healthy and I like that.

I'm sure that everyone of those players will make the step up when they get the opportunity‚” Du Preez said.