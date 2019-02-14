Rugby

Key match-ups when Bulls meet Stormers

14 February 2019 - 16:48 By Craig Ray
General view of players during the DHL Stormers training session and press conference at DHL Newlands Stadium on February 14, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Saturday’s first round Super Rugby clash between the Stormers and Bulls at Loftus is littered with potentially match-defining contests within the clash. Here are three of the key battlegrounds.

1. Duane Vermeulen vs. Pieter-Steph du Toit – The two Bok back rowers are going to have a massive say in the outcome of the match.

Both are brutal ball carriers and menacing defenders and both are key lineout options. Their battle could be worth the ticket price alone.

2. Handre Pollard vs. Damian Willemse – The prince and the pretender. Pollard is the undisputed first choice Bok flyhalf and Willemse is pushing hard to replace him.

Their tactical battle will be intriguing especially for the man whose pack is losing the battle. Pollard is a more astute tactician but Willemse has X-factor and the ability to create something from nothing.

3. Lood de Jager vs. Bongi Mbonambi an Scarra Ntubeni – It might be odd to compare a lock to the Stormers hookers but De Jager was a menace when the sides met in the pre-season.

He poached Stormers lineout ball seemingly at will and was rock solid on his own.

If De Jager gets onto the head of the Stormers’ hookers the visitors could be in for a tough day. Expect a lot of short lineouts from the Cape side.

