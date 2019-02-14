Key match-ups when Bulls meet Stormers

Saturday’s first round Super Rugby clash between the Stormers and Bulls at Loftus is littered with potentially match-defining contests within the clash. Here are three of the key battlegrounds.

1. Duane Vermeulen vs. Pieter-Steph du Toit – The two Bok back rowers are going to have a massive say in the outcome of the match.

Both are brutal ball carriers and menacing defenders and both are key lineout options. Their battle could be worth the ticket price alone.

2. Handre Pollard vs. Damian Willemse – The prince and the pretender. Pollard is the undisputed first choice Bok flyhalf and Willemse is pushing hard to replace him.