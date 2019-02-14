Papier has talent to establish himself as one of the best players in the world‚ says Human

Bulls coach Pote Human believes that highly promising scrumhalf Embrose Papier has the talent to establish himself as one of the best players in the world.

The 21-year old is going to be a key player for the Bulls during their Super Rugby campaign where they are chasing a place in the elusive knockout stages.

The knockout stage has eluded the Bulls for the past six years of underachievement at Loftus.

“You can’t tell him what to do because he is a special player with special talents‚” said Human after confirming that the diminutive Papier will start at number nine in their Super Rugby opener against the Stormers at Loftus on Saturday.

“He must play what he sees in front of him and be given the opportunity to express himself and show us his talent.