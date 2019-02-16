Impressive Bulls crush Stormers into pieces in their Super Rugby opener

It will be dangerous for Bulls fans to get too carried away after their team’s highly impressive 40-3 thrashing of the Stormers in their Super Rugby clash at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday night but there are signs that they may be on to something under coach Pote Human.

Beating the Stormers by 37 points is good enough but stopping your bitter rivals from scoring a try and restricting them to only three points to earn a bonus point is a strong message of intent that they mean business after six years of failing to reach the play-offs.

Last season, the Bulls started the campaign with a nervy 21-19 win over the Hurricanes at home but what followed under departed coach John Mitchell was not much to write home about as they failed to reach the play-offs.

Human will know better than anyone that there are going to be potholes on the road but this was a solid team performance and special mention must go to Blitzboks star and winger Rosko Specman who dazzled with a brace of tries on debut.

There were a few unforced errors by the Bulls but Human will take positives like discipline, good game management and team coordination to their next match against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires next weekend.