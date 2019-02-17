Swys de Bruin lauds Lions' defence after maiden win in Argentina

Coach Swys de Bruin and captain Warren Whiteley lauded the Lions’ resilience on defence after they recorded their maiden win in Argentina over the Jaguares on Saturday night.

The Lions ran out 25-16 winners with flanker Marnus Schoeman dotting down three times for the visitors to help get their campaign off to a winning start.

“Defence always tells me about the players’ mind set and how hungry they are‚” said De Bruin.

“It was wonderful to see. The ball was wet and it was difficult to play an attacking game. We knew we had to back our defence.

“At halftime I again challenged the guys about their defence‚” said De Bruin‚ whose team held a slender three-point lead going into the break.

They took the strategic position not to overplay with ball in hand.