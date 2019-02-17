The Lions got their Super Rugby campaign off to a winning start with a 25-16 win over the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on Saturday night.

It was their first win in the Argentine capital at the fourth attempt.

Unremitting defence helped the Lions absorb second half pressure to help set them on the path to their opening win of the season.

It meant the Jaguares‚ although willing ball carriers‚ again lost composure when they needed it most.

The hosts squandered several scoring opportunities‚ some of it through some bloody minded Lions’s defence.