Rugby

'It’s sad to see how the Stormers imploded‚' says Springbok legend Bryan Habana

18 February 2019 - 16:34 By Craig Ray
Former South Africa International Bryan Habana is pictured ahead of the European Rugby Champions Cup pool 1 rugby union match between Bath and Toulouse at the Recreation Ground in Bath, south west England on October 13, 2018.
Former South Africa International Bryan Habana is pictured ahead of the European Rugby Champions Cup pool 1 rugby union match between Bath and Toulouse at the Recreation Ground in Bath, south west England on October 13, 2018.
Image: Adrian DENNIS / AFP

Springbok legend Bryan Habana had mixed feelings after watching the Bulls destroy the Stormers last weekend‚ but he was unequivocal when it came to the performance of Blitzboks wing Rosko Specman.

He famously scored the winning try in the 2007 final against the Sharks in Durban.

Habana was in Monaco to attend the Laureus World Sports Awards‚ but even in the plush surroundings of the normally F1 crazy principality‚ rugby was a hot topic with the World Cup due to be played in Japan in 2019.

“It’s always difficult because I get asked who do I support (between the Bulls and Stormers)‚” Habana said.

“It’s sad to see how the Stormers imploded on Saturday but there were various factors off the field and being stuck in a traffic jam on the way to the game.

“But that Bulls side with the addition of Duane Vermeulen and Schalk Brits‚ who showed sublime skills at the tender age of 31‚ and the arrival of Rosko‚ is exciting.

Impressive Bulls crush Stormers into pieces in their Super Rugby opener

It will be dangerous for Bulls fans to get too carried away after their team’s highly impressive 40-3 thrashing of the Stormers in their Super Rugby ...
Sport
1 day ago

Stormers coach Fleck refuses to blame off-field turmoil for embarrassing defeat to the Bulls

Battered and bruised Stormers coach Robbie Fleck has refused to attribute his side's humiliating 40-3 defeat to the Bulls at Loftus on Saturday to ...
Sport
1 day ago

“We have been waiting for Rosko’s move into fifteens and for sevens players in general to make the transition. Rosko scored some great tries for the Cheetahs and was really good.

“But it was fantastic to see him grab his opportunity for the Bulls. And what better way to do it than wearing a Super hero jersey.

“Hopefully this performance will have people excited and there will soon be crowds of 30000-40000 again at the big derby matches.

“Personally though‚ I’m thrilled for Rosko. I look forward to seeing him continue the form even though Super Rugby is a tough and long tournament.

“On the flip side I hope the Stormers can sort their issues out both on and off the field so that top players can put their hands up in a World Cup year. “Rugby needs the top provinces all to play well to give the Boks a best chance in a World Cup year.”

Most read

  1. IAAF wants Caster to lower her testosterone levels 'for women's sport' Sport
  2. 'It’s sad to see how the Stormers imploded‚' says Springbok legend Bryan Habana Rugby
  3. Iran league deals major blow to Ayanda Patosi and Cape Town City Soccer
  4. Benni McCarthy says his players are always talking about English side ... Soccer
  5. Relieved Middendorp happy to progress to Cup quarterfinals after The Magic give ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Cellphone thief takes baby on crime spree
'Jason is not a threat': Rohde's mom pleads for leniency

Related articles

  1. Swys de Bruin lauds Lions' defence after maiden win in Argentina Rugby
  2. Sharks' new backline prospect Aphelele Fassi set to make his Super Rugby debut Rugby
  3. No pressure and no excuses for Fleck and Stormers in 2019 Rugby
  4. Key match-ups when Bulls meet Stormers Rugby
  5. Injuries influence Stormers selections for Bulls Rugby
  6. Papier has talent to establish himself as one of the best players in the world‚ ... Rugby
X