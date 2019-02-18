Springbok legend Bryan Habana had mixed feelings after watching the Bulls destroy the Stormers last weekend‚ but he was unequivocal when it came to the performance of Blitzboks wing Rosko Specman.

He famously scored the winning try in the 2007 final against the Sharks in Durban.

Habana was in Monaco to attend the Laureus World Sports Awards‚ but even in the plush surroundings of the normally F1 crazy principality‚ rugby was a hot topic with the World Cup due to be played in Japan in 2019.

“It’s always difficult because I get asked who do I support (between the Bulls and Stormers)‚” Habana said.

“It’s sad to see how the Stormers imploded on Saturday but there were various factors off the field and being stuck in a traffic jam on the way to the game.

“But that Bulls side with the addition of Duane Vermeulen and Schalk Brits‚ who showed sublime skills at the tender age of 31‚ and the arrival of Rosko‚ is exciting.