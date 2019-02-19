If anything‚ the Sharks have always been able to marry imagination with endeavour in Robert du Preez's coaching tenure.

They haven't often got the mixture right and that's where their attack and skills coach David Williams fits in.

The Sharks have an offloading game that looks slick and is destructive when it comes off. When it doesn't work‚ it looks like a car-crash in slow motion.

However‚ it's all about when it's used and who it's used against because it requires old-school physical and territorial dominance.

The Sharks had plenty of these two virtues in their comfortable 45-10 away win against the Sunwolves in their Super Rugby opener in Singapore on Saturday.

Williams‚ who's had coaching assignments with the Southern Kings and the Cheetahs in South Africa‚ said watching the Sharks from a distance and working with them has been a different experience.

He also said the Sharks‚ who on paper look like they may mount a serious Super Rugby challenge‚ are still a work in progress from an attacking perspective.