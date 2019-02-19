Sharks skills coach David Williams says they are still a work in progress
If anything‚ the Sharks have always been able to marry imagination with endeavour in Robert du Preez's coaching tenure.
They haven't often got the mixture right and that's where their attack and skills coach David Williams fits in.
The Sharks have an offloading game that looks slick and is destructive when it comes off. When it doesn't work‚ it looks like a car-crash in slow motion.
However‚ it's all about when it's used and who it's used against because it requires old-school physical and territorial dominance.
The Sharks had plenty of these two virtues in their comfortable 45-10 away win against the Sunwolves in their Super Rugby opener in Singapore on Saturday.
Williams‚ who's had coaching assignments with the Southern Kings and the Cheetahs in South Africa‚ said watching the Sharks from a distance and working with them has been a different experience.
He also said the Sharks‚ who on paper look like they may mount a serious Super Rugby challenge‚ are still a work in progress from an attacking perspective.
“Watching the Sharks as a fan from afar‚ the mindset they've had in the past‚ the one thing I noticed was their bravery with the football.
"They've been a team when they've seen the field‚ they've seen chances to attack and being brave with the football.
"I've always been one to temper the bravery by not being stupid with the football‚” Williams said.
“There were some glimpses of that against the Sunwolves but the execution wasn't always there. The mindset to create the pictures and execute was there.”
The Blues‚ a team the Sharks belted in Auckland last year‚ loom large in Durban this week.
Armed with a new coach in Leon McDonald‚ the Auckland-based franchise were unlucky to lose 24-22 to the Crusaders at home on Saturday morning.
The Sharks had an outstanding record against the New Zealand franchises and they'll be expected to keep it up this season.
Willams' attacking mind will be put to the test as the Blues have some very good backline players.
The skills coach‚ though‚ has enjoyed working with the Sharks players and their exciting backs in particular.
The Sharks' backs had a fair bit of fun in Singapore on Saturday but the Blues have Sonny-Bill Williams‚ TJ Faiane and Ma'a Nonu.
The trio are skilled and on their day‚ they can be destructive.
“It's great working with these players even though I first watched them from afar and watching the potential.
"Getting to know them as people has been different and awesome. The great depth of the squad has been amazing‚” Williams said.