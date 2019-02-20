Rugby

Cheetahs centre banned for 13 weeks

20 February 2019 - 19:55 By Liam Del Carme
Nico Lee in action during the Guinness Pro14 match between Isuzu Southern Kings and Toyota Cheetahs at NMMU Stadium on January 18, 2019 in Port Elizabeth.
Nico Lee in action during the Guinness Pro14 match between Isuzu Southern Kings and Toyota Cheetahs at NMMU Stadium on January 18, 2019 in Port Elizabeth.
Image: Michael Sheehan

Cheetahs centre Nico Lee was on Wednesday banned for 13 weeks for clearing the contents of his nose on an opponent in their Pro14 match against Connacht last weekend.

Lee breached Law 9.27 - A player must not do anything that is against the spirit of good sportsmanship.

The player was reported by the citing commissioner for an incident in the 64th minute of Connacht's victory over the Cheetahs in Galway.

Lee admitted that he had cleared the contents of his nose onto the face of flanker Colby Fainga’a thereby committing an act of foul play.

The disciplinary committee found that: “The Player’s actions are an act of foul play. They have no place in the game. This is not a case of over-exuberance‚ or an act which is within the rules of the game going awry. It follows that by its nature this act is one that is deserving of punishment. It is contrary to the spirit of sport.

The almost forgotten Ross Cronje almost ready

Ross Cronjé’s time on the sidelines has almost made him fade from memory.
Sport
7 hours ago

“The effect on the victim player was understandably serious. There is no expectation‚ and there ought never be an expectation‚ that an opposing player would clear the contents of their nose onto an opponent.”

The committee deemed that the offence merited a red card with a top-end offence with an entry point of 26 weeks.

The Cheetahs have condemned Lee’s actions but have accepted his apology. “The unsportsmanlike behaviour is seen in a very serious light by rugby hierarchy. The Toyota Cheetahs condemn this behaviour which it is not part of the team culture and accept the punishment as such.

Lions leap to Stormers' defence

Lions defence coach Joey Mongalo leapt to the defence of the Stormers in the build-up to their Super Rugby clash at Newlands on Saturday.
Sport
11 hours ago

“Nico is a star player and according to information from the team‚ he deeply regrets his behaviour and apologised immediately after the match to the opponent.

“The Toyota Cheetahs realise that he is remorseful of his actions and the team accepts the apology‚” a statement read.

The Cheetahs will replace Lee on tour with Benhard Janse van Rensburg who will be joining the squad in Wales ahead of the clash against Scarlets in Llanelli on Sunday.

Lee will again be available for Pro14 duty from midnight Sunday 21 July.

Most read

  1. Cheetahs centre banned for 13 weeks Rugby
  2. Thabo Sebong reveals the secret to Amajita's success in Niger Soccer
  3. No room for error for the Proteas in the series decider against Sri Lanka Cricket
  4. Safa officials now have to put words into action after FIFA opens bidding for ... Soccer
  5. 'We can't be up for a Kiwi game and down for an Aussie game‚' says Du Preez Cricket

Latest Videos

Here’s how #Budget2019 will impact you
PE cyclist pushed off bicycle and robbed

Related articles

  1. Bulls suffer blow to their plans ahead of Super Rugby trip to Argentina to take ... Rugby
  2. Sharks skills coach David Williams says they are still a work in progress Rugby
  3. 'It’s sad to see how the Stormers imploded‚' says Springbok legend Bryan Habana Rugby
  4. Bulls coach Human describes his side's annihilation of the Stormers as ... Rugby
  5. Stormers coach Fleck refuses to blame off-field turmoil for embarrassing defeat ... Rugby
  6. Lions win the battle of the big cats Rugby
X