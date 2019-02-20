Lions leap to Stormers' defence

Lions defence coach Joey Mongalo leapt to the defence of the Stormers in the build-up to their Super Rugby clash at Newlands on Saturday.

Mongalo pointed to mitigating circumstances which helped contribute to the 40-3 humbling the Stormers suffered at the hands of the Bulls last Saturday.

“Having heard about them being stuck in traffic and the things that happened to them in the build up to the game‚ maybe not that surprised‚” said Mongalo in reference a the truck carrying washing powder spilling its load across the N1 thus delaying kick-off by 20 minutes.

He has no doubt the Stormers will be desperate to atone this week.

“You know how South Africans react to tough times. We love bouncing back.

"They will play with enthusiasm in those first 20 minutes in front of their home ground‚” said Mongalo.

Fellow assistant coach Neil de Bruin concurred that the home side will be burning to do better.