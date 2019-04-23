RG Snyman hoping to play himself into Rugby World Cup contention

Rugby

The Vodacom Bulls ' lock RG Snyman is hopeful to make the cut for South Africa's Rugby World Cup squad.
Springboks and Bulls towering lock RG Snyman is hoping to stay fit for the remainder of the Super Rugby season to put himself in contention for a place in the World Cup in Japan later this year.

Snyman returned to action during the Bulls’ win over the Reds at Loftus before last weekend’s bye and is raring to go again when they travel to the Stormers at Newlands on Saturday.

He returned from his stint in Japan for Honda Beat with a knee injury that needed an operation at the beginning of the season.

The towering lock is well aware that a clean bill of health is important for the remainder of Super Rugby ahead of the World Cup.

“It is very important for ME to stay fit and healthy because if you look at the locks in SA‚ we have had a couple of injuries‚" he said.

"It is never good when injuries happen but I think they rather happen earlier in the season before the World Cup.

“If injuries happen earlier in the season‚ there is time to get them sorted out before we go to a big tournament like the World Cup.

"It is a good thing for the national team to have a number of good guys in one position because it brings out the best in all of us.”

The Bulls are away to the Stormers at Newlands on Saturday and victory would see the Pretoria side maintain their position at the top of the SA Conference.

Snyman admitted that it was frustrating being on the sidelines.

“Having been injured for such a long time was frustrating‚" he said.

"I guess it will be frustrating for anyone to be sitting on the sidelines and not contributing.

"In my first game back for the Bulls against the Reds‚ I was out of place a couple of times when the ball came to me.

"But it was good to be back and I enjoyed it.

"I am looking forward to the rest of the season.”

Newlands is always a difficult place to visit and Snyman is fully aware that it’s not going to be a walk in the park against the team that were shocked by the Brumbies last weekend and are bottom of the SA Conference.

“It is going to be tough against the Stormers but I am looking forward to the game and I am expecting a good battle for the forwards‚" he said.

"We just have to prepare like we do any other week.

"I don’t think I have ever won a game at Newlands and the most intimidating thing about going there are their fans.

"They really get behind their team and that makes them difficult.”

