“It’s a momentous year as the Springboks aim to win our third World Cup in Japan‚” said Jurie Roux‚ chief executive of SA Rugby.

“Every little detail counts and that includes all the focus and effort put in by Asics into making this the most advanced jersey for the Boks to wear in Japan and support them in their quest to reach their goal.”

Players were also interviewed about their requirements to give them the necessary advantages on the field‚ and the message was clear – they don’t want to be restricted by anything and want to feel “unstoppable”.