PICTURES | Springboks unveil sleek Rugby World Cup 2019 jersey
SA Rugby unveiled a sleek new Springbok Rugby World Cup jersey design on Thursday.
The skin-tight offering from Japanese manufacturers Asics claims to use ’30 different fabrics’ for the jersey nicknamed ‘unstoppable’.
The lightest jersey yet‚ also features grip print on the chest.
“After more than 10 samples with 30 different fabrics‚ gruelling testing at the lab with the players‚ the new Asics jerseys feature the technological advancements to give them the edge in Japan with their own unique characteristics‚ features and story to compliment the playing styles and technical requirements of the Springboks‚” Asics said in a statement.
SA Rugby were equally bubbly in praise of the jersey‚ which features an unusual oversized‚ white priest’s collar. The media release described it as ‘iconic’.
“It’s a momentous year as the Springboks aim to win our third World Cup in Japan‚” said Jurie Roux‚ chief executive of SA Rugby.
“Every little detail counts and that includes all the focus and effort put in by Asics into making this the most advanced jersey for the Boks to wear in Japan and support them in their quest to reach their goal.”
Players were also interviewed about their requirements to give them the necessary advantages on the field‚ and the message was clear – they don’t want to be restricted by anything and want to feel “unstoppable”.
“I don’t want to be restricted by anything when playing‚” said Springbok Test centurion Tendai Mtawarira.
“The jersey is the perfect balance between fast and strong – and it’s challenging to reach that. Asics have produced a jersey that not only meets but surpasses expectations of what we wear on the pitch.”
Based on this feedback and in-game analysis‚ Asics was motivated to create an “UNSTOPPABLE” jersey‚ devoid of any loose fitting areas or unnecessary tightness.
"The Springboks’ home jersey has a more traditional olive green and orange gold look that draws inspiration from the 1995 Rugby World Cup winning team.
"Furthermore‚ as with the RWC tournaments in 2011 and 2015 and in line with World Rugby’s commercial requirements for playing apparel‚ the Springbok emblem will again move to the left sleeve of the jersey‚ with the South African national emblem‚ the King Protea‚ the jersey manufacturer’s mark (ASICS) and the RWC emblem on the front.
Key features of the new Springbok jersey:
- Durable iconic collar
- Fabric is lighter and thinner
- Grip print for ball catching and carrying
- Stretch material feature to provide the anti-grab and easy escape
- Stretch side panel and under arm gusset strategically placed for the mobility of arms
- Side seam for strong binding - Special pattern for players based on 3D measurement and fitting.