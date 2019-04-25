Stormers bring out the big guns for Bulls

The Springbok trio of flank and skipper Siya Kolisi‚ tighthead Frans Malherbe and centre Damian de Allende are back in the starting lineup after last week’s 19-17 loss against the Brumbies.

There is also a return for Bok tourist JD Schickerling in the second row after several weeks out with a shoulder injury while Bok hard man Eben Etzebeth is among the reserves after missing three weeks with a calf muscle injury.

Hooker Scarra Ntubeni also makes a rare start with Bongi Mbonambi dropping to the bench in the other change to the pack while JJ Engelbrecht starts at outside centre in place of the injured Ruhan Nel.

Jean-Luc du Plessis also returns to flyhalf after being rested against the Brumbies last week.

The Bulls thrashed the Stormers 40-3 in round one of the 2019 campaign but have also struggled for consistency this season.