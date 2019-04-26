North-south derby like a final for Stormers

The Bulls have won three Super Rugby titles to the Stormers’ zero‚ but this Saturday’s clash between the old foes at Newlands will feel like a final for the Cape side.

Losing to the Brumbies at home last week has left the Stormers’ playoff ambitions on a precipice‚ especially as they face a daunting task in Buenos Aires against the Jaguares after this.

Lose against the Bulls at Newlands and their season is just about over considering they have already lost five of nine games.

The Bulls are top of the SA Conference but are only four points clear of the bottom-placed Stormers. A win for the Bulls would open a huge gap from first to last in the conference.

Stormers coach Robbie Fleck has bolstered his pack with the return of JD Schickerling at lock and Siya Kolisi at flank. Tighthead Frans Malherbe also returns while lock Eben Etzebeth is on the bench.

Jean-Luc du Plessis is back at flyhalf with Damian de Allende and JJ Engelbrecht forming a new centre pairing.