The Junior Springboks ended their pre-Under 20 World Championship tour with a gutsy 35-31 win over Wales after trailing 24-7 at halftime.

It was exactly the kind of fighting spirit coach Chean Roux demanded from his team after last Friday’s 35-8 loss to England U20. On that occasion SA U20 conceded three tries in the final 10 minutes of the game.

The Junior Springboks scored one try in the first half to Wales’ four‚ but they staged a dramatic comeback to touch down four times in the second half – with the last try for the win in the dying seconds - while limiting Wales to one.

Given all the try-scoring opportunities the team created‚ however‚ they would have registered a far more convincing victory if they converted all their chances into points.