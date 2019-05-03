Video of weeping Folau emerges as conduct trial looms

With Folau's future in the balance, Australia media on Friday published footage of the player giving a sermon at his local church on Easter Sunday in which he references his challenges.

"In your workplace, if they tell you something that will compromise your faith, this a test in which you're going to be challenged," he says in the video.

"The question is, what are you going to do?"

Calling himself "a soldier of Christ", Folau breaks down in tears after quoting the scripture verse: "For what shall it profit a man if he gains the whole world, and loses his own soul?"

"This life that we live is really hard," the 30-year-old says, struggling to regain his composure as a church-goer hands him a tissue.

It was unclear how the mobile phone footage came to be released ahead of the hearing.

'Uphold our values'

RA said the conduct hearing could extend into Sunday as both sides present their case to a three-person panel, but a final decision is not expected this weekend.