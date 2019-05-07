Curwin Bosch hasn’t always been the flavour of the month from a flyhalf perspective in Durban‚ but like any consummate professional‚ he’s made his work between the four lines do all the talking.

The Sharks have needed him to be at his best in the wake of Robert du Preez’s alarming loss of form that directly contributed to home defeats against the Bulls and the Reds.

Bosch’s defensive frailties are well spoken about but there are pros with every con to playmakers.

What Bosch doesn’t have in defensive solidity‚ he more than makes up for with a sense of game management‚ energy and selflessness that has allowed the Sharks to compete on more than an even keel in their matches against the Waratahs and the Crusaders.

Crucially‚ the Sharks haven’t lost those games and they’ll need him at his best for Saturday’s clash against the Chiefs.