Bulls coach Pote Human has urged his inconsistent troops to raise their game and surprise the all-conquering Crusaders when the two sides meet in their Super Rugby clash at Loftus on Friday night.

The Crusaders‚ who are on a five-match unbeaten run in the competition‚ are expected to recover from last week's unexpected 21-21 draw with the Sharks in Christchurch and return back to winning ways in Pretoria.

Human said the defending champions‚ who have only lost once in eleven Super Rugby matches this season‚ are beatable and his charges have got what it takes to get the better of the feared New Zealanders.

“I really believe that this is the best possible side that we have put up.

"It is going to be difficult against a team of the Crusaders' quality but I have confidence in the guys‚” said Human.

“If you want to win this tournament‚ you have to beat the best and on Friday night we will be up against a very good Crusaders side.