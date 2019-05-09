With the prospect of an unexpected unbeaten tour looming large‚ Sharks coach Robert du Preez has made three changes to his side for Saturday's clash against the Chiefs.

Hyron Andrews and Philip van der Walt will start at lock and number eight respectively‚ coming in for Rubin van Heerden and Daniel du Preez.

Marius Louw replaces Andre Esterhuizen at inside centre.

With Akker van der Merwe returning home with a shoulder niggle‚ rising star Fezokuhle Mbatha fills in for him on the bench.

The Sharks have had an unexpectedly decent tour‚ even though they've made it a habit of changing their fortunes on the road.

In the first week‚ they snapped a 19-year losing streak against the Waratahs in Australia with a 23-17 win.