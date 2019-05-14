Stormers lock Eben Etzebeth says he has unfinished business with the franchise before he turns his attention to a move to France after the current Super Rugby campaign.

Late last year French club Toulon announced that Etzebeth would join them‚ although Western Province have made no official proclamations on the move.

The seemingly rudderless Western Province hierarchy reacted angrily after Toulon’s president Mourad Boudjellal made the announcement‚ threatening to ‘write letters’ and complain about protocol not being followed.

Etzebeth tried to skirt a direct question about the move on Monday. The Stormers are preparing to take on defending champions the Crusaders at Newlands on Saturday.

“I’m not thinking about the future at all‚” Etzebeth said.

“For me it’s the challenge of facing the Crusaders this weekend that I am thinking about and a little further along‚ about staying in with a chance for the play-offs.