If there is one guarantee in Super Rugby‚ it is this: when a team plays against the Crusaders their defence‚ and by extension the defence coach‚ is going to be challenged to the limit.

It’s no wonder Stormers defensive coordinator Norman Laker has been burning the midnight oil this week.

It’s a daunting task to come up with a plan to smother the Crusaders‚ but it’s also a unique opportunity if you can find the solution to stifling the eight-time champions.

The Crusaders have scored 55 tries in 12 matches‚ which is 10 more than the Hurricanes‚ who are the next best in the competition.

Few sides manage to corral the Crusaders completely because they stress the opposition’s defence in myriad ways. With ball in hand they test tackle technique‚ organisation and alignment.