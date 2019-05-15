Liebenberg and Gelant recalled to the Bulls starting line-up

Bulls coach Pote Human has recalled Hanro Liebenberg and Warrick Gelant to the starting line-up for the Super Rugby clash against the Rebels at AAMI Stadium in Melbourne on Friday.

Liebenberg and Gelant missed last week’s defeat to the Crusaders at Loftus but they have now recovered from their respective injuries.

They will be tasked with the responsibility of helping the Bulls to start their four-week tour on a positive note.

“Our performance against the Rebels will be a crucial indicator of our prospects for the rest of the season‚” Human said from their base in Melbourne.

“We need to start the tour well‚ but more importantly‚ we need to get some self-respect back after our poor showing in front of the Loftus faithful last weekend.