'Deeply saddened' Wallabies star Israel Folau sacked over anti-gay comments

Wallabies star Israel Folau said he was "deeply saddened" and considering his options Friday after being sacked for homophobic comments in a case that looks to have ended his glittering career in Australia.

The devoutly Christian fullback was found guilty of a "high-level" breach of Rugby Australia's code of conduct last week, with a three-person tribunal deciding it warranted the termination of his lucrative four-year contract.

He has 72 hours to appeal, with reports that he plans to take the case to the Supreme Court.

"It's been a privilege and honour to represent Australia and my home state of New South Wales, playing the game I love," Folau said in a statement.

"I am deeply saddened by today's decision to terminate my employment and I am considering my options."

He went to the tribunal to challenge Rugby Australia's intention to fire him after he posted that "hell awaits" gay people and others he says are sinners.