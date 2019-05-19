Lions coach Swys de Bruin was emboldened in his belief his team is applying the right tactics following their 38-29 Super Rugby win over the Highlanders at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Although the victory margin denied the visitors a losing bonus point‚ the game was in the balance as the ball was fed into the scrum in the last move of the game.

The Lions drove the Highlanders pack back and from the ensuing backline move that originated just inside their own half‚ the Lions advanced up field with Courtnall Skosan scoring a try that had the crowd in raptures.

Earlier the Lions’ insistence on making play from inside their own half cost them as the Highlanders turned over possession and scored.

Although the Lions made most of the running their errors inside their own half served to keep the visitors in the game.

“Plan wise‚ the way we wanted to play it was the closest to what we want to do‚” De Bruin gave the thumbs up to their tactical approach.