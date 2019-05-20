Crusaders captain Sam Whitelock fully endorsed Stormers counterpart Siya Kolisi’s decision to go for the draw with the final penalty of a pulsating match between the sides at Newlands on Saturday.

With the Crusaders leading 19-16 and only a minute on the clock‚ Australian referee Nic Berry awarded a penalty to the home side for a high tackle by the Crusaders.

The penalty mark was almost directly in front of the posts.

The Stormers were guaranteed one log point for losing by seven or fewer and a draw would have only meant two log points. If they kicked to touch and scored a try from a lineout it would have meant four log points.

But on a night where they only breached the Crusaders line once – in the seventh minute when Kolisi ran on to a beautiful‚ flat pass from flyhalf Josh Stander to score – there were no guarantees a try would follow from a kick to touch.

Landing the penalty and earning a draw‚ was as close to a sure thing as there could be.