The Stormers might have left it too late to do anything more than secure a Super Rugby play-off wild card‚ but last Saturday’s draw against the defending champion Crusaders felt like a significant moment.

In a match that felt and looked more intense than 90% of Super Rugby matches‚ the Stormers went toe-to-toe with one of the greatest club sides in history.

They didn’t win‚ but few would disagree that they deserved something from the match.

Now they have four matches left‚ three at home‚ and a six-point deficit to the top sides in the SA Conference‚ the Bulls and the Jaguares.

It means that winning the conference is out of their hands. They need the Jaguares and others above them to stumble.

Two of the sides ahead of the Stormers are the Lions and the Sharks – two teams the Stormers still have to play. So as far as edging ahead of those sides‚ the Stormers still have control of the situation – for now.